iQoo’s latest teaser confirms its 5G phone for India; Virat Kohli could be the brand ambassador

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:08 IST

iQoo last month announced its entry in India as a separate brand from Vivo. The company has now begun preparations for its launch in the country. iQoo on Sunday posted a new teaser saying it will soon launch a 5G ready phone. Separately, Virat Kohli is being rumoured to be the brand ambassador for the company.

Cricket website Cricinfo on Monday posted a tweet featuring an image of Kohli using a phone and caption: “If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him?” The tweet is a pun on Kohli’s nickname, Cheeku. Get it?

Get ready to witness 5G in India Soon from our side.

iQOO India 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#iQOOIndia #MonsterInside #5GinIndia pic.twitter.com/LbB7P73ESB — iQOO India (@iQOO_In) February 2, 2020

As mentioned earlier, iQoo entered India last month as a separate brand from Vivo. The company had said it will be the first one in India to launch a phone with Snapdragon 865 processor, Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset. The processor brings 5G capabilities, though iQoo plans to launch a 4G variant of the phone as well. It is worth noting that 5G is not available in India, for now.

If you were on the phone with Virat Kohli, what would you tell him? pic.twitter.com/IKJfe82rpX — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 3, 2020

iQoo’s India Marketing Director Gagan Arora had confirmed the phone will focus on premium ‘user experience’ and come with a ‘unique’ gaming feature, but shied away from calling it a ‘gaming smartphone’. He also promised “best in class” battery technology which could be Vivo’s ‘Dual Engine’ fast charging tech at the least or the ‘120W Super Flash Fast Charging’ technology.