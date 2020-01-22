IRCTC warns users of fraud tourism website

tech

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 14:49 IST

The Indian Railway’s ticketing portal is warning users of a fraudulent website offering tourism packages. IRCTC has filed a complaint and the website has been taken down.

According to a report by Gadgets Now, IRCTC has already issued mails to users warning them of the fraud website and not to fall for the tourism packages offered. The said fraud website ‘www.irctctour.com’ is designed similar to IRCTC’s making it appear believable for users. The website has now been taken down with a message saying “This Account has been suspended”.

The official website for IRCTC tourism is ‘www.irctctourism.com’. Users may get easily scammed through such fraud websites which look and almost feel like the same one. IRCTC also regularly sends emails with their tourism packages and scammers can choose the same technique to fool users.

In IRCTC’s warning mail to users, the details of the fraudulent website are mentioned including the mobile and landline number and email address. IRCTC also notes that the tour confirmation voucher used is exactly the same as the original one used by IRCTC. A warning message of the fraud website is also flashed on the genuine IRCTC tourism website. There is however no information on how many or if any users have been scammed through this fraud.

It’s advisable to be aware of such practices which can be dangerous since it involves payments. In terms of IRCTC, there’s only one platform to get all tourism bookings done.