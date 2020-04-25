Is Heineken offering free beer? Beware of new WhatsApp scam

tech

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 10:17 IST

A new hoax is circulating on WhatsApp that Heineken is offering free beer in exchange of submitting a survey. Evidently, it’s a scam and is aimed at accessing your private data. Heineken has also confirmed such free beer messages are scam and asked users not to click on the survey link.

According to HITC, the Heineken scam isn’t new and was first reported back in 2018. Scamsters, however, appear to have rebranded the scam to target WhatsApp users. In the new scam, the message says the free beer is meant to encourage people stay indoors.

WhatsApp has become one of the top targets for phishing and other related cyber attacks as people around the world are relying on digital platforms to connect with their friends and families.

Hi,

Yes this is a scam. Please do not click the link and thanks for bringing it to our attention. Thanks, Heineken Ireland — Heineken Ireland (@Heineken_IE) April 21, 2020

Just recently, WhatsApp Gold scam made a comeback. Cyber criminals are trying to target users by offering them a premium version of the instant messaging application. There’s no WhatsApp Gold or Pro any other version of the app that offers superior or more features.

@Heineken looks like this scam is back again but this time using #StayAtHome as the topic via WhatsApp FYI. You might wanna get the site taken down, sharpish. pic.twitter.com/fRENj0YU9v — Chris Gillatt (@YoureTheVictim) April 21, 2020

With the Covid-19 lockdown in many countries, there’s a growing trend of targeting users staying at home. For instance, some users are getting messages with a link to click and get free Netflix subscription. Many security firms have warned about an increase in Covid-19-themed cyber crimes.

In other news, WhatsApp has opened its group calling feature to more number of users in a session. Users can now add up to 8 people in a group call. Earlier, users could call up to four people.