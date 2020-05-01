Is this what the OnePlus Z looks like?

tech

Updated: May 01, 2020 18:12 IST

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 series recently and a mid-range offering from the company is expected some time in the future - the OnePlus Z. According to reports, the OnePlus Z is expected to launch in July. However, while we wait, some alleged hands-on images have been seen online, thanks to True-Tech.

The OnePlus Z, in the alleged hands-on, sports a flat display with a single punch-hole on the screen for the selfie shooter. And going by what’s on the screen in the picture, the phone comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner.

This indicates that OnePlus will use an OLED panel for the OnePlus Z with a 90Hz refresh rate that they committed to use as a minimum for all future products since last year. Rumour has it, the screen should be between 6.4 to 6.5-inches.

The OnePlus Z might bring MediaTek Dimensity 1000L chipset, 8GB RAM and 128 GB storage. On the back, three might be a triple camera setup with a 48MP main shooter. The phone will likely ship with Oxygen OS on top of Android 10 and a 4,000 mAh battery.