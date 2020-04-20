It takes 18 days to delete your Houseparty account if you are on Android

Apr 20, 2020

We have told you earlier how to delete the House party app from your phone. While all concerns about Houseparty seems to have been replaced by Zoom facing security and privacy issues, you might want to delete the app if you are bored with it now or eventually when the lockdown is over and you no longer have to remotely meet your friends.

For Apple users the process was quite straightforward and simple. Click on the user icon on the top left corner of the screen, the smiley face, and tap on Settings. Click on Privacy next and tap on “delete account”. You will be asked if you are certain you want to delete your account. We assume you are - so click on “Yes”, enter your password and tap “Delete”.

However, for Android users, the process was a little complicated.

If you were using Houseparty from an Android device you would have to send an email to the developers at support@houseparty.com to request for your account to be deleted.

And while you are at it - ask for your personal details, such as email address, profile picture and phone number, to be removed from the app. Here’s what happens when you email the Houseparty developers:

It takes them roughly eight days to respond to your - ‘Please delete my account’ email and Houseparty replies with -

This is Houseparty trying to make you reconsider deactivating your account, in all fairness. However, if you have made up your mind, here’ what comes next.

You need to respond to this email with an affirmation that you do want them to delete your account. Following that, it takes Houseparty another 10 days to get back to you with:

In the meanwhile, though, between you replying to their first mail and Houseparty confirming that your account has been deleted, you are signed out of your account.

From start to finish the process takes more than 15 days to successfully delete your account on Houseparty, so, Android users, brace yourselves.