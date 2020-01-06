Itel A25 with 3,020mAh battery, Google Lens launched in India, priced at Rs 3,999

tech

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 13:59 IST

Itel, a sub-brand under China’s Transsion Holdings, has launched a new budget smartphone in India. Itel A25 is priced at Rs 3,999 making it one of the cheapest phones offering features like HD display, face unlock and more. The smartphone will be available offline for purchase starting today.

Itel A25 comes in three colour options of ‘Gradation Blue’, ‘Sea Blue’, and purple with a gradient finish. The smartphone features a 5-inch HD display with thick top and bottom bezels. Itel A25 packs 1GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. There’s a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 32GB. It is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor.

For photography, Itel A25 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with flash. There’s a 2-megapixel camera with front flash for selfies. Itel A25 also comes with support for Google Lens. On the software front, Itel A25 runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, dual 4G VoLTE/ViLTE, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The smartphone also supports face unlock but there’s no fingerprint sensor. Itel A25 packs a 3,020mAh battery. In addition to Hindi and English, the smartphone comes with support for 12 regional languages - Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Urdu, Malayalam, Nepali, Assamese, and Oriya.