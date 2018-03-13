itel Mobile to launch new smartphones with edge-to-edge displays in India

China-based Transsion Holdings’ itel Mobile is set to launch a new series of budget full-screen smartphones including a flagship phone in India on March 20.

itel Mobile is expected to launch up to five smartphones. These smartphones are said to feature ultra-thin bezels with edge-to-edge displays. The company is said to price the smartphones between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000.

The new budget smartphones will also sport fingerprint sensors.

Speaking about the flagship smartphone, it is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display. For photography, the smartphone could feature a 180-degree wide-angle viewing camera, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

On the software front, it could run Android 8.0 Oreo and pack a 3,000mAh battery.

Launched by its parent company Transsion Holdings, itel forayed into the Indian market in April 2016.

When it comes to India’s overall mobile handset leader board in January 2018, Itel was third with 8% market share, research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) said.