itel S42, A44 full-screen smartphones launched in India, prices start at Rs 5,799

China-based Transsion Holdings’ itel Mobile on Tuesday launched two smartphones S42 and A44 in India. itel S42 is priced at Rs 8,499 and itel A44 will retail at Rs 5,799.

“We are excited to announce the feature-packed smartphone portfolio for Indian consumers. The latest smartphone portfolio from itel promises to deliver an unparalleled ownership value to the consumers,” Marco Ma, MD, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

The company also announced A44 Pro smartphone that will be available in the country in mid-April.

itel S42 specifications

itel S42 is a selfie-focussed device which features a 5.65-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is equipped with 13-megapixel rear camera with dual flash and PDAF, a 13-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and flash.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage which can be expanded up to 128GB. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo OS and is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery.

itel A44 specifications

itel A44 has a 5.45-inch full screen display, and runs a 64-bit quad-core processor under its hood.The smartphone has 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory which can be expanded up to 32GB. For photography, it features a 5-megapixel front camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera with flash.

On the software front, the device runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS and is fuelled by 2,400mAh battery.