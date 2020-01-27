itel top smartphone, featurephone brand under Rs 5,000 in India: Report

tech

itel mobile from Transsion India that retained top position for the two consecutive quarters, has ended 2019 as the leader in under-Rs 5,000 price segment for both the smartphone and featurephone markets in the offline channel in India.

Fortifying its leadership position in the feature phone segment, itel also emerged as the No 1 feature phone brand in Q4 2019, followed by Samsung.

itel witnessed stupendous growth in the second half last year, backed by its robust and technologically-advanced product titled ‘itel A46’ (2GB+32GB).

“It gives us immense pleasure to be recognised as leaders in both feature phone and smartphone segment. I would like to attribute this achievement to our discerning customers who have bestowed their trust and confidence on us,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, Transsion India, said on Monday.

The success story of the brand has been attributed to its budget-friendly mobility experience, widespread distribution network and innovative marketing connect and engagement programs, with localised communication approach.

“This achievement motivates us and reinforces our commitment towards empowering Indian consumers with best value mobile experience backed by trendy technology and affordability,” Talapatra added.

The itel brand recently achieved the milestone of over 5 crore customers in just over three years of its operations in the country.

“In a hyper-competitive market, where brands get replaced in every quarter, itel has been able to cement its position as a leader in feature and smartphone space under the segment it operates across 2019,” said Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research.

“itel’s consumer centric approach, differentiated product portfolio robust distribution and post-sale experience backed by innovative and impactful marketing strategy are the key pillars behind its continued success story in India,” Pathak added.

The brand recently launched itel A25 that comes with 1GB RAM and 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB), 5-inch HD+IPS full screen, 3000mAh battery, face unlock feature, multi-language support, Google Lens, dual 4G VoLTE and Android Pie 9.0 (Go Edition) for just Rs 3,999.