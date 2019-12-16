iTunes Remote app receives Dark Mode, macOS Catalina support with iOS, macOS updates

tech

Apple has released a new version of its iTunes Remote app for iOS, featuring Dark Mode and enhanced support for the new Music and TV apps included with macOS Catalina.

Following new iOS update and the macOS 10.15.2 update, the iTunes Remote app can be used to control playback in the Music and TV apps in macOS Catalina.

“iTunes Remote is the best way to control Apple Music, iTunes and the Apple TV app from anywhere in your home. Simply download the app to your iPhone or iPad and connect directly to Apple Music, iTunes or the Apple TV app on your Mac or PC,” the company said in a statement recently.

As per report, Apple probably also fixed some bugs and improved the overall performance of the app with the new update, although the release notes did not mention it,

iTunes Remote is a free app for controlling music libraries and other content on the Mac with the iPhone. It can be downloaded from the iOS App Store.