e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Home / Tech / iTunes Remote app receives Dark Mode, macOS Catalina support with iOS, macOS updates

iTunes Remote app receives Dark Mode, macOS Catalina support with iOS, macOS updates

Following the update the iTunes Remote app can be used to control playback in the Music and TV apps in macOS Catalina

tech Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Following the update the iTunes Remote app can be used to control playback in the Music and TV apps in macOS Catalina. Photo: AFP
Following the update the iTunes Remote app can be used to control playback in the Music and TV apps in macOS Catalina. Photo: AFP
         

Apple has released a new version of its iTunes Remote app for iOS, featuring Dark Mode and enhanced support for the new Music and TV apps included with macOS Catalina.

Following new iOS update and the macOS 10.15.2 update, the iTunes Remote app can be used to control playback in the Music and TV apps in macOS Catalina.

“iTunes Remote is the best way to control Apple Music, iTunes and the Apple TV app from anywhere in your home. Simply download the app to your iPhone or iPad and connect directly to Apple Music, iTunes or the Apple TV app on your Mac or PC,” the company said in a statement recently.

As per report, Apple probably also fixed some bugs and improved the overall performance of the app with the new update, although the release notes did not mention it,

iTunes Remote is a free app for controlling music libraries and other content on the Mac with the iPhone. It can be downloaded from the iOS App Store.

tags
top news
This is tyranny, says Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate protest against crackdown on protesting students
This is tyranny, says Priyanka Gandhi at India Gate protest against crackdown on protesting students
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Unleashed a tirade’: Judge convicts MLA Kuldeep Sengar for rape; he breaks down
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
‘Over my dead body’: Mamata Banerjee leads mega rally against Citizenship Act
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
‘Deeply distressing’: PM Modi on violent protests over citizenship law
Porsche designs Star Wars starship, inspired by Taycan SUV elements
Porsche designs Star Wars starship, inspired by Taycan SUV elements
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
‘My students are not alone in this fight. I’m with them’: Jamia Millia Islamia VC
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech