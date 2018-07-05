iVOOMi i2 Lite launched in India, priced at Rs 6,499

Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Wednesday launched its “i2 Lite” smartphone for Rs 6,499 in India. The device comes with a 5.45-inch HD+ Full View display, 18:9 aspect ratio and 1440x720p resolution, the company said in a statement.

“The ‘iVOOMi i2 Lite’ offers the perfect balance of design, performance and robust ‘uninterrupted’ experience to the users,” said Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India.

The dual SIM 4G VoLTE-enabled device sports a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera with soft flash featuring a Sony sensor with 5P Largan Lens, 8MP selfie camera with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage (expandable up to 128GB) and facial recognition.

The smartphone also supports “screen mirroring” on laptops that would allow users to mirror their mobile device’s content to their TV screens.

Powered by a 1.5GHz Quad Core MTK 6739 processor, the handset is fueled by 4000mAh battery with 2A fast charge and will run on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Specifications of iVOOMi i2 Lite

5.45 inch HD+ Incell Full View Display (18:9 Screen Ratio), 1440*720 pixels resolution

13MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera with Soft Flash (Sony Sensor with 5P Largan Lens)

8MP Selfie Camera with 4P Slim Lens

2GB RAM + 16GB ROM expandable Upto 128GB

4000mAh Battery with 2A Fast Charge & OTG Support

Facial Recognition/Face Unlock

1.5GHz Quad Core, MTK 6739 Processor

Dual 4GVoLTE SIM Support

Powered by Android 8.1 Oreo

GSM/GPRS/EDGE (900/1800 MHz)

WCDMA (900/2100 MHz)

TDD-LTE (Band 40/41) FDD-LTE (Band 1/3/5)