iVOOMi iPro Android Go smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications

Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Thursday launched a new Android Go smartphone in India. iVOOMi iPro features a ‘FullView’ display, and is priced at Rs 3,999. It is available exclusively via Flipkart.

“Bringing latest technology at the most competitive prices has been the core vision of the company. With this, we also decided to bring back our much-adored Shatterproof display coupled with the in-demand AR Emoji,” Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, said in a statement.

iVOOMi iPro specifications

iVOOMi iPro features a 4.95-inch FWVGA+ screen along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The smartphone has a 5-megapixel rear and front camera. It also comes equipped with Augmented Reality (AR) Emoji. iVOOMi iPro also offers facial recognition.

The device offers 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB. It houses a 2,000mAh battery.

Powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MTK 6737 processor, the iPro runs Android Oreo 8.1 (Go edition) on top of Smart Me operating system (OS) 3.0.

