iVOOMi Z1 with notch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999

Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Tuesday launched its first smartphone with notch display in India for Rs 6,999. The smartphone that features a 5.67-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio will be available on Flipkart from October 11.

“iVOOMi has been diligently working towards developing technology for masses in India and the launch of ‘iVOOMi Z1’ is one step ahead in this direction,” Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, said in a statement.

The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM paired with 16GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB. It houses a 2800mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo on top of SmartMe OS 3.0 with 1.3GHz MTK6739 Quad Core Processor.

The smartphone sports 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It also comes with fingerprint sensor and “Face Unlock” feature.

Specifications of iVOOMi Z1:

5.67 inch HD+ (Resolution 1498*720 pixels) 19:9 Notch Display, Full Lamination

13MP Rear Camera with 5P lens & IMX 135 Sensor, Soft Flash

5MP Selfie Camera with 1.12µm pixels size & 4P lens

2GB RAM + 16GB ROM expandable Upto 128GB

2800 mAh Removable Battery

Facial Recognition/ Rear Fingerprint Sensor

MTK 6739W 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor

Dual 4G VoLTE SIM Slots with Micro SD Card Slot

Android 8.1 (Powered by SmartMe OS 3.0)

GSM/GPRS/EDGE (900/1800 MHz)

WCDMA (900/2100 MHz)

TDD-LTE (Band 40/41) FDD-LTE (Band 1/3/5)

2A Charge and OTG support

Weight 150.7gms

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 14:03 IST