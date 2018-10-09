iVOOMi Z1 with notch display launched in India, priced at Rs 6,999
iVOOMi Z1 comes with a 5.67-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio.tech Updated: Oct 09, 2018 14:12 IST
Chinese electronics company iVOOMi on Tuesday launched its first smartphone with notch display in India for Rs 6,999. The smartphone that features a 5.67-inch HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio will be available on Flipkart from October 11.
“iVOOMi has been diligently working towards developing technology for masses in India and the launch of ‘iVOOMi Z1’ is one step ahead in this direction,” Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India, said in a statement.
The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM paired with 16GB internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB. It houses a 2800mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo on top of SmartMe OS 3.0 with 1.3GHz MTK6739 Quad Core Processor.
The smartphone sports 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It also comes with fingerprint sensor and “Face Unlock” feature.
Specifications of iVOOMi Z1:
5.67 inch HD+ (Resolution 1498*720 pixels) 19:9 Notch Display, Full Lamination
13MP Rear Camera with 5P lens & IMX 135 Sensor, Soft Flash
5MP Selfie Camera with 1.12µm pixels size & 4P lens
2GB RAM + 16GB ROM expandable Upto 128GB
2800 mAh Removable Battery
Facial Recognition/ Rear Fingerprint Sensor
MTK 6739W 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor
Dual 4G VoLTE SIM Slots with Micro SD Card Slot
Android 8.1 (Powered by SmartMe OS 3.0)
GSM/GPRS/EDGE (900/1800 MHz)
WCDMA (900/2100 MHz)
TDD-LTE (Band 40/41) FDD-LTE (Band 1/3/5)
2A Charge and OTG support
Weight 150.7gms
First Published: Oct 09, 2018 14:03 IST