iVVO IV1801, IV1805s, Eco Beatz feature phones launched in India: Price, specifications

Targeting rural India, smart feature phone brand “iVVO” which is a subsidiary of new entrant BRITZO, on Tuesday unveiled “Eco Series” handsets ranging from Rs 569 to Rs 669.

The product lineup of the “Eco Series” include models like iVVO IV1801, iVVO IV1805s and iVVO Eco Beatz.

“We are confident that the ‘Eco Series’ will further emerge as a crucial milestone for us, as we make deeper inroads into the country’s rural hinterlands,” said Pradipto Ganguly, CEO and Co-Founder, BRITZO.

All three dual-SIM devices feature 1000mAh battery, MP3 and MP4 player, LED Torch, Bluetooth support, one-touch music access, 1.8-inch screen, General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) web browser, wireless FM, primary camera and storage space expandable up to 32GB.

The IV1805s variant additionally includes a selfie camera and vibration mode.

The company has covered all of its offerings with a hassle-free service policy of a 201-day replacement guarantee and a product warranty of 455 days.