Jabra Elite 65t to JBL Tune 120TWS: Top wireless earbuds available in India

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 18:17 IST

Are you fed up with falling out of earphones and the inter-tangling of wires? Then, wireless earbuds are the best solution for you. Experience music on the go like never before with the premium-quality wireless earbuds listed below. Besides offering immersive and dynamic sound, the earbuds are laced with built-in microphones and smart features, allowing you to control music and calls effortlessly.

Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds

Jabra Elite 65t earbuds are equipped with premium-quality drivers to offer an incredible sound experience on the go. The earpods feature the four-microphone technology which also offers hands-free calls.Jabra Elite 65t earbuds also come with IP55 rating for water resistance. Through Jabra Sound+ app, you can customize your audio, and control the extent of ambient sound.

For connectivity, Jabra Elite 65t feature Bluetooth 5.0 and it can also be connected with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. Also, Jabra Elite 65t earbuds also come with a compact charging case.

Crossbeats Urban

Crossbeats Urban Earpods are quipped with high-quality beryllium drivers and feature the Passive Noise Cancelling technology. The wireless earbuds feature dual-microphone system, MFB smart one-tap control, and Bluetooth 5.0 support. The wireless earbuds are also super-lightweight and come with silicon tips which are IP67 certified. Crossbeats Urban Earpods also have an athletic-fit elegant design. The earpods come with support for Siri and Google Assistant for voice commands. Packed with a portable charging case, the earpods are said to offer you uninterrupted music for 12 hours.

Noise Shots Sport

Noise Shots Sport earbuds are packed with silicone tips, IPX4 rating making it sweat-proof and water-resistant. It also features Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint feature, and built-in microphone. Noise Shots Sport wireless earbuds come with support for Google Assistant and Siri for voice commands. The earbuds come with a stylish anodized aluminum case for magnetic charging.

JBL Tune 120TWS Truly Wireless Earpods

JBL Tune 120TWS carry an ergonomic and easy-to-wear design for enhanced comfort. They are laced with 5.8 mm drivers offering JBL Signature Pure Bass sound. The earbuds are coupled with a charging case equipped to offer 16 hours of music. The Bluetooth-enabled ear buds feature intuitive controls ensuring hands-free stereo calling and quick access to voice assistants like Siri and Google Now. Also, the wireless earbuds are available in five different color combinations.

Boat Airdopes 311v2 True Wireless Ear-buds

Boat Airdopes 311v2 ear buds come with a stylish design and boast of a built-in microphone and multifunction control button with voice assistance. They are loaded with 6 mm x2 drivers, IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. A 500mAh charging-cum-carrying case is provided with the earbuds. Further, the earbuds are claimed to offer 3.5 hours of uninterrupted music per charge. Boat Airdopes 311v2 come with Bluetooth 5.0 support for connectivity.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)