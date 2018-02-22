Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds with Amazon Alexa support launched in India

Jabra on Thursday launched “Elite 65t” true wireless earbuds in India. Priced at Rs 12,999, the key features of the earbuds include support for Amazon Alexa digital assistant and up to 15 hours of battery life.

The company claims Elite 65t is built to ensure a stable wireless connection and to deliver the best call and voice quality. It comes with a four microphone-solution combined with acoustic chamber enables advanced noise suppression and voice enhancement for every type of environment.

The earbuds also allows music to be personalised using a music equaliser accessed from the “Jabra Sound+” companion application. The device sports a lightweight design for long-term comfort and five hours of listening time in one charge.

The titanium black variant is available on Amazon India, Croma and all Jabra authorised resellers while the copper black and gold beige colour variants will be available starting April.

The device also allows voice support for all major voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa. It also has one-touch access to Siri and Google Now.

Jabra is among the first companies to enable this mobile feature, providing customers with access to Alexa directly from the earbuds, the company said.