Jabra Elite 75t review: The best wireless earbuds for its price

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 11:21 IST

Brand:Jabra

Product name: Jabra Elite 75t

Key specs: Bluetooth 5.0, 7.5 hours battery life, USB-C charging, IP55 rating and passive noise cancellation.

Price: Rs 15,999

Rating: 4.5/5

Wireless earbuds aren’t very difficult to find these days. There’s a pair in all the important price segments. But it’s still not easy to get a good pair of wireless earbuds that work properly. One pair you cannot go wrong with is the Jabra Elite 75t and here’s our review to tell you why.

The first thing about the Jabra Elite 75t is its super comfortable fit. There are differently sized ear tips that come with the Jabra Elite 75t. If you have tiny ear canals like me, you’ll still find your size and a comfortable one. The Elite 75t can stay long on your ears without hurting either. There’s only one colour variant of the Elite 75t which is a subtle black and grey mix. The earbuds aren’t very big either so they don’t stand out like the Galaxy Buds.

Both earbuds have touch responses for ambient mode, controlling music playback and answering/rejecting calls. Just one issue with this was that the buttons were physical and not capacitive. This was more of an annoyance and not really a drawback.

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds offer a comfortable fit. ( HT Photo )

Coming to the performance bit, I enjoyed listening to music on the Jabra Elite 75t. My tracklist included everything from pop, rap, live music, podcasts, and movies/TV shows. The bass output is decent but it could have been better. You can, however, adjust the bass levels on the Jabra Sound+ app which helps give that extra push.

I didn’t have any issues connecting with the phone. To pair the earbuds for the first time, you need to press on both to connect to a smartphone. After that, you just need to pop the earbuds out from the case and it will connect to the phone immediately.

Another impressive feature of the Jabra Elite 75t is using it for voice calls. Many Bluetooth audio devices don’t get this undermined feature right. Also, most of them work for voice calls only in areas with less background noise. But with the Jabra Elite 75t I could talk through it even in noisy areas like the metro trains.

The Jabra Elite 75t doesn’t have active noise cancellation but instead uses passive noise cancellation. You just press the wireless earbuds once to turn on/off hear through. It does a good job of canceling out ambient noise for something that doesn’t have ANC built-in.

In terms of battery life, the Jabra Elite 75t can last up to 7.5 hours on the earbuds, according to the company. During my usage, the wireless earbuds went for around two hours daily and for 1 and a half weeks. This included the charging case as well. Jabra says the earbuds should last for 7 hours straight without the case and 28 hours with it. You can charge the earbuds with the case via a USB Type-C charger. There is no wireless charging on this one though.

Verdict

For its price, the Jabra Elite 75t is a definite buy. Overall, it gives a good experience in terms of audio quality, battery life, and connectivity. Still, wireless charging and ANC would have been a bonus for the Jabra earbuds.