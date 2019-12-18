e-paper
Home / Tech / Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 15,999

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds launched in India, priced at Rs 15,999

Jabra Elite 75t available at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and Jabra-authorised resellers, starting December 27.

tech Updated: Dec 18, 2019 11:05 IST
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Jabra Elite 75t launched in India
Jabra Elite 75t launched in India(Jabra )
         

Refreshing wireless earbuds series in India, Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Tuesday launched Elite 75t in the country for Rs 15,999.

The device will be available at Croma, Amazon, Flipkart and Jabra-authorised resellers, starting December 27.

According to the firm, the Elite 75t is specifically designed to provide enhanced comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size. The earbuds have been extensively tested for secure fit, so users can be confident that they will stay put, no matter what activity they may be engaged in.

“Bringing continuous innovation and to enable customers to experience a truly wireless earbud solution, we are introducing the Jabra Elite 75t -- newest and improved addition to our award-winning Elite range,” Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and SAARC at Jabra, said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Realme Buds Air launched in India, takes on Apple AirPods

The Elite 75t offers up to 28 hours of battery life with the charging case and 7.5 hours without it. There’s a futuristic fast USB-C charging too.

There’s an option to connect to assistants, like Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. The device has also IP55-rated durability and 2-year warranty against dust and water. The Elite 75t will be available in Titanium Black and Gold Beige colours.

