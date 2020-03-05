e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds launched in India

Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds launched in India

Jabra’s latest wireless earbuds is similar to the Active 75t but with features optimised for fitness.

tech Updated: Mar 05, 2020 11:19 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Jabra’s new wireless earbuds.
Jabra’s new wireless earbuds.(Jabra)
         

Refreshing the wireless earbuds series in India, Denmark-based Jabra, a subsidiary of GN Netcom that makes in-ear and on-ear audio wearables, on Wednesday launched ‘Elite Active 75t’ in the country for Rs 16,999.

The new wireless earbuds will be available at Amazon starting March 11. It will be available at Croma, Flipkart and Jabra-authorised resellers from the third week of April.

The earbuds will be available in six colours: Navy, Copper Black (Amazon exclusive), Titanium Black, Grey, Sienna and Mint.

According to the firm, like the original Elite 75t earbud, the Active version brings the same great calls and music that is now expected from Jabra but is optimised for work-out and fitness use.

ALSO READ: Jabra Elite 75t review: The best wireless earbuds for its price

“Jabra Elite Active 75t is our most optimal true wireless earbuds yet and we are proud to be launching it in the India market. Specifically designed for an active lifestyle, the Elite Active 75t is a testament to Jabra’s engineering expertise, with its enhanced comfort, first-class noise isolation and great sound,” Amitesh Punhani, Country Marketing Manager, India and SAARC at Jabra, said in a statement.

Built with a durable coating providing optimised grip, the earbuds are also dust and sweat resistant, while simultaneously extending battery life by 89 per cent (up to 28 hours).

The device has also IP56 durability and 2-year warranty against dust and water. There’s a futuristic fast USB-C charging too.

The earbuds were also designed to further enhance comfort through its optimal earbud shape and size, which also provides a first class noise isolation.

tags
top news
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
14 Italians who tested positive for coronavirus moved to Gurugram hospital
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad: 3 hotspots of coronavirus spread in India
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal booked for money laundering, house raided
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal booked for money laundering, house raided
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
Dabholkar murder case: Norwegian divers recover pistol from seabed
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
‘When you are out of form..’: Sehwag reacts to Kohli’s struggles in NZ
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Bappi Lahiri’s car? Gold Rolls-Royce taxi in Kerala leaves netizens in splits
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
Cops take seized SUV for joyride; owner tracks car, locks them inside for 3 hrs
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
‘Cradle of global terrorism:’ India slams Pakistan over J&K issue at UNHRC
trending topics
Coronavirus in IndiaHarsh ManderDelhi Weather ForecastAmitabh BachchanPSPCL Result 2020BARC Admit Card 2020CoronavirusRealme 6 Launch

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech