Jabra Evolve2 85, Evolve2 65 and Evolve2 40 headphones launched in India: Price, availability and features

tech

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 07:35 IST

While most brands are delaying their product launches during the Covid-19 lockdown, Jabra has launched an entire range of over the ear headphones. The company has launched three new headphones under the Evolve 2 series: Evolve2 85, Evolve2 65 and Evolve2 40. Jabra claims these new headphones aim to make users more productive in the office environment. The Evolve2 range is said to block more noise than before, delivering better voice clarity among other features.

The most powerful in the trio, Jabra Evolve2 85 features a Digital Hybrid ANC alongside 10 microphones in total. Two are included in the boom-arm while the remaining eight are in the earcups. You get 40mm drivers with an integrated busy light with 360-degree view on both ear cups. It is claimed to deliver up to 37 hours of wireless battery life.

Also read: Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds launched in India

The Evolve2 65 has three microphones in total, out of which one is placed in the boom-arm while one is on the right ear cup. This also offers 37 hours of battery life and three times better wireless range than its first-gen predecessor.

Jabra Evolve2 40 is the corded headphone but offers the same comfort and features of the Evolve2 65.

The firm is giving Jabra Link 380, the BT adapter (dongle) along with the Evolve2 85 and Evolve2 65. In addition, the headphones have a special status indicator for applications like Microsoft Teams.

Also read: Apple working on high-end headphones with interchangeable parts

As for the pricing, the Jabra Evolve2 85 Stereo is priced at Rs 55,101, while the Evolve2 65 Stereo and Mono variants cost Rs 30,557 and Rs 29,330 respectively. The Evolve2 40 Stereo and Mono will be available at Rs 17,058 and Rs 15,831 respectively. These headphones will be hitting the shelves starting May through Jabra authorised resellers and its official website in Black and Beige colours.