Jack Dorsey says Twitter will probably never get an edit button

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 12:11 IST

Twitter users for a long time have demanded that the company add an edit button to its platform. Over the years the company has considered introducing such a functionality. Last year, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey even floated the idea as to how this feature might work. But now, Dorsey has confirmed that Twitter will probably never get an edit option.

Responding to a question by a Tweep as to when the company would introduce an edit option in a Wired video (via Engadget), Dorsey said -- “We’ll probably never do it.”

Dorsey then went on to explain that Twitter started as an SMS-like text messaging service and that the company wanted to preserve that vibe. He added that editing tweets might not be such a good idea after all.

“You might send a tweet and then someone might retweet that, and then an hour later you completely change the content of that tweet...The person that retweeted the original tweet is now retweeting and rebroadcasting something completely different,” he said.

The Twitter CEO said that at one point the company was planning to introduce the edit option in a one-minute or a 30-second window but then they dumped the idea. “We’ve considered a one-minute window or a 30-second window to correct something. But that also means that we have to delay sending out that tweet...Coz once it’s out, people see it,” he added.

To put it simply, you are not getting the edit option on Twitter any time soon.