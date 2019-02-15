Jack Dorsey says Twitter will soon allow users to ‘clarify’ tweets, no plans for edit button for now

The edit button is undoubtedly the most requested feature on Twitter. While the micro-blogging site has introduced multiple features, the edit button hasn’t rolled out yet. Twitter will however test a new feature which comes close to the edit button as it will let users to “clarify” tweets.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said the company is thinking about introducing a new feature for users to clarify mistakes in their old tweets.

“Like you wouldn’t be able to retweet the original tweet, for instance. You would just show the clarification, you would be able to retweet the clarification, so it always carries around with it that context,” Recode quoted Dorsey as saying at a Goldman Sachs event.

Dorsey explained that the feature would be an option for users to share the old tweet with a clarification. This would allow users to explain what was wrong with the tweet or what they actually meant. Details on how this clarification tool will work are still not clear. In fact, Twitter itself is discussing the possibilities of this new feature.

At present, users can make ‘clarifications’ by retweeting their tweets with a comment. The new tool could come with more options for better clarification. It will be first tested with journalists. Dorsey hasn’t confirmed if the feature will ever launch but assured the company will consider these options.

In the past, Dorsey has hinted similar instances where a feature similar to the edit button will be rolled out. Twitter may consider a feature where there’s a delay of 5-30 seconds before sending a tweet so users can edit if required. He also hasn’t shunned the idea of the edit button completely but Twitter will not rush it either.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 14:35 IST