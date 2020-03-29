Jack Ma, Alibaba donate masks and other medical supplies to India

tech

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 15:53 IST

Earlier this month, Alibaba founder Jack Ma donated 1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, ventilator and thermometers to 10 Asian nations including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Now, the Jack Ma has announced that he would be providing essential medical supplies to seven more Asian nation.

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation have announced that they would be donating essential medical supplies to seven more countries. The list includes Azerbaijan, Bhutan, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

As a part of the relief package, the two foundations will provide 1.7 million face masks, 165,000 test kits as well as protective clothing and medical equipment such as ventilators and forehead thermometers. “With this announcement, the two Foundations have now donated essential medical supplies to 23 Asian countries totalling 7.4 million masks; 485,000 test kits; 100,000 sets of protective clothing along with other medical equipment,” the two organisations said in a press release.

The first batch of medical supplies for India arrived in New Delhi last night. It was received by the Indian Red Cross Society. Donations are expected to reach other countries in the coming days.

“Government of India has taken extensive steps to manage the COVID-19 situation. To supplement the efforts of government, Indian Red Cross has mobilised first tranche of supplies consisting of facemasks, protective body suits and essential medical equipment. This consignment, which was received yesterday, has been donated by Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation. Indian Red Cross appreciates their magnanimity at this difficult juncture,” RK Jain, Secretary General of the Indian Red Cross said in a statement.