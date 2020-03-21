e-paper
Jack Ma to the rescue: Promises to deliver masks, test kits etc to 10 Asian countries amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Jack Ma to the rescue: Promises to deliver masks, test kits etc to 10 Asian countries amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Focusing on delivering 1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, ventilator and thermometers across Asia, Ma tweeted that they will be delivered as quickly as possible

tech Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., pauses during a fireside interview at the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Donald Trump's latest offensive against China's Huawei Technologies Co. puts Europe in an even bigger bind over which side to pick, but Macron is holding the line. Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg
Jack Ma, chairman of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., pauses during a fireside interview at the Viva Technology conference in Paris, France, on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Donald Trump’s latest offensive against China’s Huawei Technologies Co. puts Europe in an even bigger bind over which side to pick, but Macron is holding the line. Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
         

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has pledged to donate emergency medical supplies to 10 countries to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Focusing on delivering 1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, ventilator and thermometers across Asia, Ma tweeted that they will be delivered to 10 countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.  

India, however, does not feature on the list.

Also Read: Jack Ma joins Twitter, writes about mask donation to US amid coronavirus fears

Ma has turned his attention to Asia after sending medical supplied to Italy a couple of days ago. The Jack Ma Foundation handed over medical supplies to the Italian Red Cross on March 17.  

He has also sent medical supplies to the African subcontinent.  

Ma also shared a handbook with vital information with hospitals, doctors, nurses and anyone who needs to know around the world. It is available here: https://covid-19.alibabacloud.com.

