Jack Ma to the rescue: Promises to deliver masks, test kits etc to 10 Asian countries amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 18:32 IST

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has pledged to donate emergency medical supplies to 10 countries to help them deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Focusing on delivering 1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, ventilator and thermometers across Asia, Ma tweeted that they will be delivered to 10 countries - Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Go Asia! We will donate emergency supplies (1.8M masks, 210K test kits, 36K protective suits, plus ventilators & thermometers) to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan & Sri Lanka. Delivering fast is not easy, but we'll get it done! — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 21, 2020

India, however, does not feature on the list.

Ma has turned his attention to Asia after sending medical supplied to Italy a couple of days ago. The Jack Ma Foundation handed over medical supplies to the Italian Red Cross on March 17.

From Hangzhou via Liege to Rome - medical supplies have reached their final destination and been handed over to the Italian Red Cross. Big thanks to everyone, and more masks and test kits are on the way. Let’s move faster than this virus. Vinceremo! pic.twitter.com/qmbFFBXIS3 — Jack Ma Foundation (@foundation_ma) March 17, 2020

He has also sent medical supplies to the African subcontinent.

Africa can be one step ahead of the coronavirus. To each of the 54 African countries, we will donate 20,000 test kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical use protective suits and face shields. Thank you @PMEthiopia @AbiyAhmedAli for your support. pic.twitter.com/6oKptVCjNx — Jack Ma (@JackMa) March 16, 2020

Ma also shared a handbook with vital information with hospitals, doctors, nurses and anyone who needs to know around the world. It is available here: https://covid-19.alibabacloud.com.