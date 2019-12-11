JBL C100TWS true wireless earbuds launched in India, to take on Realme Air Buds

tech

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 08:12 IST

Audio equipment maker JBL by HARMAN, owned by South Korean tech major Samsung Electronics, on Tuesday launched ‘C100TWS’ its latest true wireless earbuds in India.

The earbuds will be available on company’s online store and Flipkart for Rs 7,999 starting December 12. Customers can also pre-order and avail a special introductory offer starting today.

“The new JBL C100TWS is special because of its ‘tuned for India’ detailing that comes loaded with Pure Bass Sound our consumers truly enjoy. The true wireless revolution has officially landed in the country, and these powerful, stylish and comfortable headphones will take it to the next level,” Vikram Kher, Vice-President, Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India said in a statement.

According to the company, the headphones offer 17 hours of combined battery life and are always ready-to-go with its speed charge capabilities of 1 hour of power in just 15 minutes.

The new C100TWS aims to offer its consumers the perfect musical escape and also come with hands-free stereo calling. The headphones come equipped with intuitive and handy controls that are conveniently located on each earpiece, including one click access to Siri and Google Now. It uses Bluetooth Version 5 to connect and has a 5.8 mm driver featuring JBL Pure Bass sound for good sound quality.

The new earbuds come ahead of Realme’s Air Buds launch in India. Realme’s wireless earbuds will launch in India on December 17. The wireless earbuds are likely to cost around Rs 4,999 and will be exclusively available online via Flipkart.