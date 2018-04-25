JBL Free wireless earphone launched in India at Rs 9,999

HARMAN International, a Samsung Electronics’ subsidiary, on Wednesday announced the launch of its “JBL Free” wireless earphone in India.

Priced at Rs 9,999, “JBL Free” will be available on the company’s ecommerce website and across 350 Samsung stores in black and white colour variants, the company said in a statement.

“We are excited to introduce the new in-ear headphone to add to their active lifestyle, give them high-quality audio and the freedom to experience audio in a completely new way,” said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President-Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

The Bluetooth wireless earphones will come with a 20-hour power backup, continuous listening for up to 4 hours, smart charging case, built-in battery and fast charging.

Three “comfort-fit ear tips” and two “secure fit silicone sleeves” are included and users will be able to interchange ear tips and sleeves in nine different size combinations.

“JBL Free delivers long-lasting wear for maximum enjoyment throughout the day. Built with sweat and water resistant materials, the earbuds withstand any situation, whether rainfall on the way to work or a vigorous morning sweat session at the gym,” said the company in a press release.

