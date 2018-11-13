JBL PartyBox speakers launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung Electronics Co. and HARMAN International on Tuesday launched JBL PartyBox 200 and the JBL PartyBox 300 speakers for music enthusiasts in India.

“For even larger sound, connect two speakers to create an amplified listening experience. PartyBox has a USB input, allowing anyone to connect their playlist directly via a USB drive,” the company said.

JBL PartyBox 200 is priced at Rs 32,499 while the JBL PartyBox 300 retails at Rs 35,999. The new JBL speakers will be available via the company’s official website and retail channels, including 350 Samsung brand stores.

JBL PartyBox speakers are fuelled by a 10,000mAh battery claimed to provide up to 18 hours of playtime. It offers built-in light shows in three modes - Meter, Pulse and Party. The speakers come with mic and guitar inputs, and a USB port.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 15:15 IST