Jeff Bezos is now twice as rich as Mark Zuckerberg with a net worth of $140 billion

If you have not done the math, Zuckerberg’s net worth is just less than $70 billion

tech Updated: Apr 29, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is one of the few billionaires whose wealth increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is one of the few billionaires whose wealth increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. (REUTERS)
         

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is now twice as rich as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Bezos’ wealth shot up since the beginning of this year and currently, his net worth is estimated at $140 billion. That’s double of Zuckerberg’s who stands at $70 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos is one of the few billionaires whose wealth increased since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. You can also add Elon Musk and Zoom’s Eric Yuan to this list of people whose net worth increased over this time.

Also Read: Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Eric Yuan: Some billionaires are gaining net worth in this pandemic

Bezos has seen his wealth increase by a whopping $25 billion since the beginning of 2020 and this makes him the richest person in the world, $35 million ahead of Bill Gates. In Bloomberg’s list of 100 billionaires, Zuckerberg ranks fifth. The Facebook CEO’s net worth dropped by $8.4 billion since the beginning of 2020.

This dramatic increase in Bezos’ wealth is in all likelihood tied to the huge surge in demand Amazon has witnessed over the lockdowns when stay-at-home orders spiked. Reports suggest that Amazon is currently coping with demand comparable to its usual peak holiday season.

