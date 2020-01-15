e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020
Home / Tech / Jeff Bezos promises to help Indian SMBs export products worth $10 billion by 2025

Jeff Bezos promises to help Indian SMBs export products worth $10 billion by 2025

Amazon is going to invest $1 billion (Rs 7,087 crores approx) in digitising small and medium businesses on its platform in India

tech Updated: Jan 15, 2020 15:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Jeff Bezos kicked off his India tour with Amazon’s Smbhav where he announced that Amazon would be investing $1 billion (Rs 7,087 crores approximately) in digitising small and medium businesses (SMBs) on its platform in India.
Jeff Bezos kicked off his India tour with Amazon’s Smbhav where he announced that Amazon would be investing $1 billion (Rs 7,087 crores approximately) in digitising small and medium businesses (SMBs) on its platform in India. (Kashif Masood/HT)
         

Jeff Bezos kicked off his India tour with Amazon’s Smbhav where he announced that Amazon would be investing $1 billion (Rs 7,087 crores approximately) in digitising small and medium businesses (SMBs) on its platform in India.

The Amazon CEO also added that they will help SMBs export products worth $10 billion by 2025 with the help of Amazon’s global footprint.

“We’re committed to being a long-term partner of India. And actions speak louder than words,” said Bezos.

“Over the next five years, Amazon will invest an incremental $1 billion to digitise micro and small businesses in cities, towns, and villages across India, helping them reach more customers than ever before. This initiative will use Amazon’s global footprint to create $10 billion in India exports by 2025,” he explained.

Amazon said in a statement that under this India initiative, the company would establish ‘Digital Haats’ across 100 cities, villages and communities to help businesses integrate into the digital economy. These Digital Haats would be in local neighbourhoods and made available to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) irrespective of their association with Amazon.

“We are going to use our global footprint to export 10 billion dollars of Make-in-India goods by 2025,” Bezos said and his rationale behind supporting the SMBs in the country is - “Because its working, and when its working, you should double down on it.”

Speaking about India’s prospects as far as market and entrepreneurs are concerned, Bezos said on a very optimistic note that 21st century was going to be India’s century.

“I predict that 21st century is going to be the Indian century,” he said adding that “apart from the dynamism it has India is a democracy which is a major characteristic of the country”.

Bezos also observed that in terms of alliances, the 21st century would be all about bilateral relations between the US and India.

Bezos’ India visit comes at a crucial time as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Monday ordered an enquiry into the business practices of e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart.

tags
top news
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
At ‘lightning speed’, Delhi asks Centre to reject gang rape convict’s mercy plea
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Aaditya Thackeray meets Rahul Gandhi days after Sena skipped CAA meeting
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Is Kumar Vishwas joining BJP? He responds
Why a $453 billion bond manager is shifting bets from India to China
Why a $453 billion bond manager is shifting bets from India to China
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
‘I went berserk’: Virat Kohli reveals best moment of his career
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
Audi launches all-new Q8 SUV at starting price of Rs 1.33 crore
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
BJP’s foreign cell, the unofficial ambassadors of the party
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
Indians dominate: Full list of ICC award 2019 winners
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech