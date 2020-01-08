e-paper
Reliance Jio announces WiFi calling with voice and video support for more than 150 devices

Reliance Jio announces WiFi calling with voice and video support for more than 150 devices

After months of testing the service has been rolled out pan-India and is free for all

tech Updated: Jan 08, 2020 16:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Keeping up with Airtel and Vodafone, Reliance Jio has announced Wifi calling with voice and video support. This service comes to all Jio customers are no extra cost and it can work on any WiFi, anywhere in India.
(Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint)
         

Keeping up with Airtel and Vodafone, Reliance Jio has announced Wifi calling with voice and video support. This service comes to all Jio customers are no extra cost and it can work on any WiFi, anywhere in India.

Also, there is support for more than 150 devices across 12 brands including Apple, Google, Xiaomi, Samsung, Motorola, Coolpad, Lava, Infinix, itel, Mobiistar, Vivo and Tecno. You can check if your phone is supported here.

Jio promises “crystal-clear voice and video calls through WiFi at no additional cost”. Jio has been testing this service over the past few months and has finally rolled the service out nationwide.

What sets Jio’s WiFi calling from other services is that customers can use any WiFi network to call. You can do exactly the same thing for video calls. Voice and video calls on Jio will now seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and WiFi to provide an enhanced voice/video-calling experience.

Jio WiFi calling has already been rolled out and will be enabled pan-India by the January 16.

If you need to know how to set up Jio WiFi calling on your phone, head over to their website to see the step-by-step guide.

“At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network,” said Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, at the launch of the service.

