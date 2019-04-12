Reliance Jio launches JioNews, a one-stop platform for newspapers, magazines

Reliance Jio announced the consolidation of news portfolio under JioNews, which will be available as a mobile app for Android and iOS, and also as website.

The company has clubbed JioXpressNews, JioMags and JioNewsPaper with additional offering of Live TV and videos under JioNews and will migrate users of different services to the new consolidated service.

“The launch of JioNews comes at a time when the nation will be glued to the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019, IPL 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019 and other major events across India and the world. It is a one-stop solution for breaking news, Live TV, videos, magazines, and newspapers,” Jio said in a statement.

Jio News comes with support for over 12 Indian languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil and Urdu. The news platform will host content from over 150 live news channels, 800 magazines, and more than 250 newspapers. JioNews will also offer podcasts, videos, breaking news alerts and more from across the country and globally.

JioNews users will be able to personalise their content by choosing categories they’re interested in. The news platform will offer content for different categories like politics, sports, technology, sports and more. Jio said it will use artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to bring relevant content as per its assessment for the users.

With inputs from PTI.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 11:47 IST