Jio Fiber impact: BSNL offers free Amazon Prime subscription for one year with these plans

tech

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 16:35 IST

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on Friday announced it will offer one-year Amazon Prime membership at no additional cost with its broadband annual plans. The scheme is available for data plans starting at Rs 399. New and existing BSNL customers can avail the offer.

Along with free Amazon Prime Video subscription, BSNL is offering 15% cashback on broadband plans up to Rs 499. It also announced 20% cashback on plans between Rs 499 and Rs 900. BSNL broadband customers will get 25% cashback on plans of Rs 900 and above. Landline users will also receive 15% cashback.

The latest plan comes months after BSNL launched Amazon Prime access to customers with broadband plans of Rs 745 and above. The company also bundled Amazon Prime subscription with its Bharatfiber data plans.

BSNL and other broadband players are stepping up their game ahead of Reliance Jio Fiber’s commercial roll out on September 5. Just this week, Tata Sky announced up to 12 months of extra broadband usage with select unlimited broadband plans.

Airtel also increased bonus data for its postpaid V-Fiber data plans. Airtel is offering up to 1,000GB bonus data to customers subscribing to its Rs 1,599 plan. Airtel now gives 500GB bonus data on Rs 1,099 plan whereas the Rs 799 plan now offers 200GB bonus data.

Reliance Jio Fiber will commercially launch on September 5. The data plans will start at Rs 700 per month to Rs 10,000. The base plan will offer up to 100Mbps of data speeds. Apart from broadband service, Jio Fiber will debut with a gaming-streaming capable set-top-box and access to top OTT services. Jio has also announced free HD/4K LED TV with select annual broadband plans under its Jio Welcome Offer.

First Published: Aug 23, 2019 16:34 IST