Jio Fiber vs ACT Fibernet vs Bharat Fiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: Data plans compared

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 11:26 IST

Reliance Jio Fiber is now available commercially across India. The telco announced full details of its Jio Fiber data plans, offers and more.

The entry of Jio Fiber has surely caused a stir in the broadband market as the telco has many goodies to offer and at aggressive prices. Jio Fiber registrations are currently live and interested users can head to Jio’s official website for the same. Here we take a look at Jio Fiber’s data plans and its rivals including Airtel V-Fiber, BSNL Bharat Fiber and ACT Fibernet.

Jio Fiber

Jio Fiber data plans are categorized into bronze, silver, gold, diamond, platinum and titanium. Jio Fiber monthly plans come bundled with free voice calls, video calling, gaming, home networking, and Norton device security. Jio Fiber diamond, platinum and titanium plans offer VR experience, First Day-First Show offer, and annual OTT apps subscription.

Jio Fiber bronze plan priced at Rs 699 offers 100Mbps speed with 100GB data. Jio Fiber silver plan also offers 100Mbps speed with 200GB data and is priced at Rs 849. Jio Fiber gold plan has a higher 250Mbps speed with 500GB data and is priced at Rs 1,299.

With Jio Fiber diamond plan priced at Rs 2,499 users get 500Mbps speed and 1250GB data. Jio Fiber platinum plan offers the maximum data speed of 1Gbps speed and with unlimited data up to 2500GB. This plan is priced at Rs 3,999. Jio Fiber titanium plan is the most expensive priced at Rs 8,499. Here, users can consume 5000GB data at 1Gbps speed.

Jio Fiber monthly plans can be turned into annual subscriptions as well. The same offers come bundled with Jio Fiber annual plans but there are more freebies as part of the ‘Welcome Offer’. Every Jio Fiber annual plan gets a Jio 4K set-top-box and Jio Home Gateway for free. Jio Fiber bronze plan gets a Muse 2 Bluetooth speaker and Jio content annual subscription.

Jio Fiber silver plan gets a Thump 2 Bluetooth speaker and OTT apps annual subscription. Jio Fiber gold and diamond get a 24-inch HD TV while the platinum subscribers get a 32-inch HD TV. Jio Fiber Titanium subscribers will get a 4K TV for free.

ACT Fibernet

ACT Fibernet competes directly with Jio Fiber in terms of 1Gbps speed. ACT Fibernet however offers 1Gbps broadband speeds only in Chennai and Bengaluru. Its monthly plan for Chennai is priced at Rs 2,999 and comes with 3000GB at 1Gbps speed. ACT Fibernet in Bengaluru is offered at Rs 5,999 with 2500GB data at 1Gbps speed.

ACT Fibernet also has broadband plans offering 100Mbps and 150Mbps speeds. In Delhi, ACT Silver Promo is priced at Rs 749 offering 500GB data at 100Mbps speed. The ACT Platinum Promo priced at Rs 999 offers 1000GB data at 150Mbps speed.

Airtel V-Fiber

Airtel V-Fiber broadband service offers data speeds up to 300Mbps but it has more plans for 100Mbps speed. Airtel V-Fiber data plan starts at Rs 1,099 offering 300GB data at 100Mbps speed, unlimited local and STD calls, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Zee5 and Airtel TV subscription. Note that Netflix subscription is for three months while Amazon Prime is for 12 months. Airtel V-Fiber’s 300Mbps data plan is priced at Rs 1,599 and comes with 600GB data. It also packs all the offers listed above. For unlimited data usage at 100Mbps speed, Airtel V-Fiber offers its VIP broadband plan at Rs 1,999.

BSNL Bharat Fiber

BSNL also offers broadband speeds starting at 50Mbps and going up to 100Mbps. The base plan is priced at Rs 777 with 50Mbps speed and 500GB data. The second BSNL Bharat Fiber plan priced at Rs 849 offers 600GB data at 50Mbps speed. Bharat Fiber data plan priced at Rs 1,277 comes with 750GB data and at 100Mbps speed. As for the Rs 2,499, Rs 4,499 and Rs 5,999 plans users get 40GB, 55GB and 80GB per day respectively.

For more data consumption, BSNL Bharat Fiber offers 120GB per day at 100Mbps speed for Rs 9,999. The most expensive Bharat Fiber plan is priced at Rs 16,999 and comes with 100Mbps speed and 170GB data per day.

