Jio Group Talk app for VoLTE group conference calls launched: How to download, top features and more

Reliance Jio has rolled out a new app on Android. ‘Jio Group Talk’ lets users make conference calls over its 4G VoLTE network.

Jio Group Talk is currently in beta and available only for Android users. There is no word on its official rollout and if an iOS version is in the works. The app can be downloaded from Google Play Store. Interested Jio users can email their mobile number to contactjiojgt@gmail.com to register for JioGroup Talk.

Jio Group Talk lets users add up to ten members in a group call. Users can make different groups on the app and activate conference calls whenever. It also lets users add members in one go to a specific group. Once the members are selected, they will receive an invitation to join the group.

Jio Group Talk allows admins with control over the group like adding or removing participants. The app also comes with in-built mute functionality which can be activated individually for each member. There’s also ‘Lecture Mode’ which will let only one member speak in the group call.

This app essentially lets users make “HD quality” group calls. But Jio lets users add other telcos’ users to the group call, Telecom Talk reports. WhatsApp also allows users to make voice calls over internet but with up to four members only. It also supports group video calls for four members in one go. Jio Group Talk currently supports voice calls only with no word on whether video will be introduced on the app.

