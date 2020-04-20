JioLink has new plans starting at Rs 699: Here’s all you need to know

tech

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 13:46 IST

Reliance Jio has some new offers for JioLink to ensure you make the best of your time over this lockdown. With prices starting from Rs 699, these plans offer up to 1076GB of data and come with 196 days of validity.

In case you do not know, JioLink is a 4G LTE modem that improves coverage over certain areas. It is different from a JioFi hotspot device in the sense that a JioLink was provided to Reliance Industries’ employees before Reliance Jio 4G services were commercially launched.

Now that Jio’s 4G services are available, there is no requirement of a JioLink modem. However, if you do have one lying around you can recharge it as needed. Please note that Jio is not giving out JioLink modems now and will not be in the future either, so if you have a modem already, you can avail the recharges.

JioLink has three plans starting from Rs 699. The Rs 600 is valid for a month, then there is a Rs 2,099 plan for three months and a Rs 4,199 plan that is valid for six months.

The Rs 699 plan offers 156GB data spread across 5GB data per day for 28 days. On top of the daily data, Reliance Jio is also providing 16GB extra data to make the overall data benefit reaches 156GB. Users get access to Jio apps but there are no voice and SMS benefits.

The Rs 2,099 JioLink plan ships with 5GB data per day along with an additional 48GB of data that takes the overall data benefit to 538GB. This plan is valid for 98 days (three months).

The Rs 4,199 JioLink plan allows a user to consume a total of 1076GB data (5GB per day along with 96GB extra data) for 196 days (six months).

Both the Rs 2,099 and Rs 4,199 plans also offer complimentary subscription to Jio apps.