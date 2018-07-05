Reliance JioPhone 2 smart feature phone launched: Price, full specifications

Reliance Jio on Thursday launched JioPhone 2, a high-end variant of the popular smart feature phone. The newer variant comes with a QWERTY keypad along with a four-way navigation pad along with incremental specifications upgrade. The smart feature phone will be available from August 15 for Rs 2,999 along with Jio’s schemes.

“We have more than 25 million JioPhone users in India. We are now taking the JioPhone to the next level, with added capabilities and functionalities,” said RIL’s Chairman & Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani at the company’s annual general meeting in Mumbai.

“Since I last spoke, we have doubled our [Jio] customer base to over 215 million now. 215 million customers within 22 months of start is a record that no technology company has been able to achieve anywhere in the world,” he added.

Reliance JioPhone 2: Full specifications

Reliance JioPhone 2 runs on KaiOS, the same operating system that powers the original JioPhone. The smart feature phone comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of ROM. The smartphone supports SD card for expandable storage up to 128GB.

It has a 2.4QVGA display. JioPhone 2 has comes with a 2-megapixel rear camera and VGA front-facing camera. The smart feature phone supports dual-SIM, LTE, VoLTE, and VoWi-Fi. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports FM, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi, and NFC. The smart feature phone also supports Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp applications.

JioPhone 2 Specifications (Reliance Jio)

In comparison, the original Reliance JioPhone came with a 2.4-inch QWVGA screen. It is powered by a dual-core processor along with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of built-in storage. The JioPhone supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card.

JioPhone has a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel front-facing camera. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, single SIM (nano), Bluetooth 4.1 with Bluetooth Low Energy, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS and microUSB 2.0. The device is powered by a 2,000mAh battery.

The company also introduced a new Jio Monsoon offer under which customers can replace their older JioPhone for a new JioPhone 2 for Rs 500.