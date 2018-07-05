Reliance JioPhone to support Facebook, YouTube and WhatsApp apps

RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani at the company’s annual general meeting on Wednesday announced the launch of a new version of JioPhone, the smart feature phone. The new version will come with support for popular apps like Facebook, Youtube, and WhatsApp.

The company also announced the launch of a high-end variant of the phone, JioPhone 2. Both the original and newer versions will be available in the market.

Reliance Jio says these apps work as good as on Android and iOS platform. The company demonstrated voice-command based browsing for these applications.

He disclosed that Reliance Jio now has about 25 million JioPhone users in India. Amani said that the company will be soon launching a new version of JioPhone with added capabilities.

Reliance JioPhone is the company’s smart feature phone which comes with internet connectivity. The phone is available for Rs 1,500 (refundable) after three years.