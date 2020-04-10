JioPOS Lite app launched for users to earn commission on every Jio recharge

tech

Updated: Apr 10, 2020 08:47 IST

Reliance Jio has launched a new app that lets anyone open up a virtual recharge store. JioPOS Lite app which is currently available only on Google Play Store, lets users earn commissions from every recharge made for Jio users.

JioPOS Lite can be downloaded on Android phones through the Play Store. There’s no word on an iOS app as yet. Enrolling in this programme requires one to have a Jio number. Jio Partners can earn 4.16% commission of every recharge. There’s also a passbook feature on the app through which users can keep a track of all their transactions and earnings in the last 20 days.

The registration process for JioPOS Lite is quite simple. Users will have to give permission access for contacts, location and media to start using the app. Once registration on JioPOS Lite is done, users will be asked to load money in their wallet with the available options as Rs 5,00, Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000. JioPOS Lite app shows popular recharge plans that users can opt for. There’s also an FAQ section from where users can see the entire list of recharge plans available.

JioPOS Lite is the company’s latest move to help keep things running amid the lockdown. It has previously introduced recharge facilities at ATMs which are available for nine banks. Similar to JioPOS Lite, Vodafone Idea also launched something similar under its “Recharge for Good” initiative where it lets users earn 6% commission on every recharge made.