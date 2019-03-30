JioSaavn Pro, Gaana Plus slash annual subscription prices by 75%

The Indian music streaming market recently saw a shift with the entry of Spotify and YouTube Music. Leaving users spoilt for choices and increasing competition, two local players have now decreased subscription prices by 75%.

JioSaavn Pro annual subscription is now available for a dirt cheap price of Rs 299. JioSaavn is running a 75% discount on its annual subscription plan which is originally priced at Rs 999. With this new discounted plan, users would be paying Rs 24 per month for JioSaavn Pro. Interested users can still opt for the monthly subscription available at Rs 99.

Another local player, Gaana has also slashed its yearly subscription plan from Rs 1,098 to Rs 299. Gaana Plus is also available monthly at Rs 99, and for three months at Rs 199. Premium subscription on both JioSaavn and Gaana Plus offers offline playback, removes ads, exclusive content and more.

There’s no word till when these discounts will be available. But the offer is a steal right now. The latest move by JioSaavn and Gaana can be seen as an effect of Spotify and YouTube Music’s launch in India. In comparison, Spotify Premium is offered at a monthly plan of Rs 119 with a free trial for the first month. Spotify also offers top-up plans starting at Rs 13 per month. YouTube Music is available at Rs 99 per month along with six months of free trial.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 13:12 IST