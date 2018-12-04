JioSaavn: Reliance JioMusic and Saavn integration complete, new features announced

Reliance Jio and Saavn on Tuesday officially announced the launch of JioSaavn, an integrated platform that combines JioMusic and Saavn music streaming platforms. The integrated JioSaavn application will be available across all App Stores including the Jio app store, on JioPhone, as well as, on desktop.

The revamped JioSaavn app will now feature new “in-app products and music experiences, including an interactive lyrics feature, localized vernacular display, custom integrations with concerts and live events, as well as exclusive video content to roll out over the next few months,” said the company in a release.

While users can continue to enjoy the JioSaavn app for free (ad-supported version), Jio subscribers are getting complimentary free access to the Pro version for 90 days.

In March this year, Reliance Jio had announced acquisition of Saavn, the most popular music streaming platform in India. The combined entity is estimated to be over $1 billion, making it the most valuable music streaming platform in South Asia.

Jio said that Saavn co-founders – Rishi Malhotra, Paramdeep Singh and Vinodh Bhat – will continue with their leadership roles. The Saavn team with over 200 members will also continue to operate from its five global offices at Mountain View and New York in the US and Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai in India.

Rishi Malhotra, Co-Founder and CEO, JioSaavn, said, “Since announcing our merger in March 2018, the Jio and Saavn teams have been working to integrate and reimagine a combined platform in JioSaavn. Today, we have one of the most personalised and capable media platforms in the world, an unmatched content catalog, regionalized editorial and original programming and music that’s redefining how artists and creators connect directly with audiences worldwide.”

Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio, said, "JioSaavn represents a turning point for the music streaming industry in India, as the country continues to experience accelerated tech innovation, rapid adoption of digital services, and a digital music industry at par with global leaders. Powered by Jio's advanced digital services infrastructure and complemented by its widespread user base, JioSaavn will be the largest streaming platform in India."

