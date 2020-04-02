JioSaavn to help independent artists earn through Facebook Live performances

tech

JioSaavn on Thursday announced it will help independent artists earn through its platform in light of the Covid-19 situation. JioSaavn will let artists perform live through Facebook Live, and all revenue will go to these artists. Users can also make donations for these performances.

JioSaavn is offering this initiative to independent artists like Ankur Tewari, Taba Chake and Tejas. The Facebook Live performances will go on for around 20 to 30 minutes. The audio recording of these live performances will be converted into an album which will be available to stream on JioSaavn. And 100% revenue from these streams will go to the respective artists.

In addition to this, JioSaavn is also organising a donation platform for these performances through Insider. Interested fans can donate any amount they want for these artists. The live streaming sessions will take place on JioSaavn’s Facebook page.

“JioSaavn Live Anywhere” will start streaming from April 3 with Tejas Menon. Ankur Tiwari will go live on April 4 followed by Palash Sen the next day. Then there’s Nikhita Gandhi performing on April 8, Dhruv Vishwanath on April 10 and finally Taba Chake on April 11.

Similar to JioSaavn, Amazon’s Twitch is also letting musicians stream on its platform and earn through it. Spotify has launched its “Covid-19 Music Relief Project” where it has partnered with NGOs to raise funds for artists. It is also working on a feature to let artists earn directly through the streaming platform.