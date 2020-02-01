JioTVCamera accessory launched for Jio Fiber set-top-box: Price, specifications

tech

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 17:24 IST

Reliance Jio has launched a new accessory for its Jio Fiber broadband service. JioTVCamera accessory is for Jio Fiber customers who have a Jio Fiber set-top-box. As the name suggests, JioTVCamera will allow users to make video calls through the fiber broadband service.

JioTVCamera is priced at Rs 2,999 and is currently available for purchase on the Jio website. There’s an EMI option available for credit card users who can avail it at Rs 141 per month. JioCameraTV accessory will let users make full screen video calls through the JioCall app on their TV. This is one of the features Jio had announced for its Jio Fiber service.

How to set up JioTVCamera

JioTVCamera comes with a USB cable which can be plugged in to the USB port.

Once it’s attached, users have to reboot their Jio set-top-box.

After this users have to set up their landline number on the JioCall app through an app.

The JioTVCamera also offers 120 degree field-of-view making it possible to accommodate a group of people. Jio Fiber users can make full screen TV to TV calls with this accessory. Additionally, Jio Fiber also allows users to make video calls to Jio numbers and audio calls to all mobile and landline numbers.

In addition to video calls, Jio Fiber also comes with a slew of features. Jio Fiber users can experience VR and MR content from different categories like shopping, education and movies. Jio Fiber set-top-box also supports console gaming with popular titles like FIFA 2019. Jio Fiber users can watch OTT content from popular platforms. It also broadcasts channels from local cable operators.