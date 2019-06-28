Jony Ive leaves Apple after almost 30 years: 5 things you need to know about the design genius

Sir Jony Ive, Apple’s chief designer officer, is set to leave the company after almost 30 years. Considered late Steve Jobs’ confidante, Ive is said to have played a crucial role in Apple’s rise to $1 trillion company. Ive will leave the company later this year to set up an independent design company.

Ive is known for building a strong team of designers who went on to create some of the most popular Apple hardware and software. His work on 1998 iMac model is considered among the best. He also designed iPhones, iPod and other Apple products.

Ive’s departure heralds a new era for Apple which is currently in process of transforming from a hardware-driven company to a services company.

Here are five things you need to know about the design genius.

Life before Apple

Ive began his career with a London-based firm called Tangerine. During his two-year stint with the company, Ive designed household items ranging from toothbrush to toilets. Ive, however, wasn’t very happy with the company, especially some of the clients. With Apple becoming a Tangerine client, Ive worked on the company’s Powerbook lineup.

Joins Apple in 1992

Jony Ive joined Apple in 1992. His first big assignment is said to be second generation of the Newton and the MessagePad 110 which turned out be commercial failures. Ive, however, stayed with Apple as Steve Jobs made a return to the company in 1996. One year later, he was promoted to senior vice president of industrial design. He and Steve Jobs worked closely on multiple projects including the popular 1998 iMac. The success helped the duo deliver products such as iPhone, iPod and iPad in following years.

Ive will depart later this year "to form an independent design company which will count Apple among its primary clients.” ( AFP )

Design genius

Apart from his excellent work on iMacs, Ive also worked on Apple’s first generation iPod which went on to become a big hit. In 2007, Apple unveiled iPhone which helped the technology space transition from mobile phones to more compact ‘smartphones’. Ive’s design influence is also seen on iPad which debuted in 2010. The success of iPad ushered in a new era of large-screen tablets. While his hardware design dominate his illustrious career, Ive’s personal touch to iOS in 2013 helped iPhones look brighter, vibrant and more colourful than ever. Six years later iOS still has Ive’s design fundamentals.

Jony Ive played a key role in the development of the iPhone and other products. ( AFP )

Steve Jobs’ influence

Ive worked closely with Steve Jobs on several projects. In one of the interviews in 2014, Ive said Steve Jobs once called him Apple’s vain.

“I remember having a conversation with [Steve] and I was asking why it could have been perceived that in his critique of a piece of work he was a little harsh. We’d been working on this [project] and we’d put our heart and soul into this, and I was saying, ‘Couldn’t we … moderate the things we said?” he said.

“And he said, ‘Why?’ and I said, ‘ Because I care about the team.’ And he said this brutally, brilliantly insightful thing, which was, ’No Jony, you’re just really vain.’ He said, ‘You just want people to like you, and I’m surprised at you because I thought you really held the work up as the most important, not how you believed you were perceived by other people.’

“I was terribly cross, because I knew he was right.”

What’s next for Ive

Jony Ive will now work with another Apple designer Marc Newson on a new firm called “Lovefrom.” Little is known about Ive’s next venture but he has confirmed it will be setup in California and is scheduled to launch in 2020. Apple will be one of its first clients. This means Ive will still be working on Apple products in the future.

First Published: Jun 28, 2019 12:46 IST