Just in time for Christmas, a gold-diamond edition of iPhone 11 Pro with the nativity scene

tech

Updated: Dec 12, 2019 15:16 IST

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is expensive as it is with a starting price of xxxxxxx. There’s now a gold and diamond edition of the iPhone 11 Pro with the nativity scene encrusted on it. This iPhone 11 Pro is from Caviar and it is available for $129,050 with free worldwide shipping for anyone interested.

Caviar’s introduction for the new gold iPhone 11 Pro reads, “Christmas is one of the most anticipated holidays for many people all over the world. With a sinking heart, we’re looking forward to this magical night to congratulate our dearest and nearest, make our deep wishes and enjoy a pleasant conversation with our loved ones.”

Caviar’s iPhone 11 Pro is covered with 750-content gold which is said to be the only iPhone with this luxury. At the centre of the rear panel, there’s a 3 carat diamond which represents the Star of Bethlehem. This is symbolic as the guiding light for the Three Wise Men to the birthplace of Jesus Christ. Surrounding this are eight small diamonds representing the star endings. At the bottom you will find the nativity scene which is clad in gold.

The gold and diamond embellishment on the iPhone 11 Pro. ( Caviar )

This Caviar edition of the iPhone 11 Pro is available for the iPhone 11 Pro Max as well and only in 512GB storage. As for the iPhone 11 Pro Max it carries a price tag of $140,850. Caviar is known for its uber luxurious products and it already has a range of iPhone 11 Pro phones in different materials like 24k gold plating, gold, titanium, diamond and more.