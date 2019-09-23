‘Just use a light touch’ Samsung tells users how to take care of fragile Galaxy Fold

tech

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 10:35 IST

Samsung is finally rolling out its Galaxy Fold foldable phone in select markets. Unveiled in February this year, Samsung had to postpone the commercial launch of the smartphone after early units of the phone suffered from critical design defects. The company has now released an instructional video for Galaxy Fold owners on how they can take care of the foldable phone.

In the video, Samsung pointed out that the Galaxy Fold display comes protected and users don’t need to put extra films on it. It is worth noting that reviewers who had early units of Galaxy Fold had peeled off the film on the screen, making it vulnerable to cracking and other defects. The updated Galaxy Fold now has an extended film making it difficult for anyone to remove it.

Samsung in the video added that the Galaxy Fold is “engineered with an articulated spine inspired by precision of watch mechanics.” The company advised users to keep the foldable phone free of water and dust. Since it uses magnets to keep the dual screens packed, users should avoid keeping Galaxy Fold with items such as keys, medical devices or credit cards.

The latest update from Samsung comes shortly after YouTuber JerryRigEverything posted a durability test video of the new foldable phone. He demoed that Galaxy Fold was still quite fragile and even fingernails could do severe damage to the screen. Another flaw that JerryRigEverything pointed out that dust or other tiny grain-like substance could easily collect on Galaxy Fold owing to the gap between the two screens when folded.

Foldable phones were said to be the next evolution of smartphones. Despite the hype, foldable phones have had a difficult start. Following Galaxy Fold issues, Huawei too postponed the launch of its foldable phone, Mate X. Oppo and Xiaomi had also teased foldable phones but don’t appear to be close to the commercial launch. Apart from being fragile, foldable phones are very expensive as well. Galaxy Fold is priced at $2,000 (Rs 1,41,800 approximately).

Samsung is said to be working on a new foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy Fold 2.0, which folds down into a compact-sized square. The smartphone is expected to launch next year.

First Published: Sep 23, 2019 10:35 IST