Just wave: LG’s next phone will let you control the device with air gestures

LG will unveil a new smartphone at MWC 2019 with a touch-less interface according to its teaser video.

The Korean electronics maker will host a media event in Barcelona on February 24 that is expected to generate attention from attendees to the Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest mobile event slated for February 25-28.

The 10-second invitation video by LG shows a hand sweeping over a piece of white paper to show a message reading “Good-bye Touch,”. The teaser video hints on a gesture based interface for LG’s new smartphone. The new smartphone will most likely be named LG G8 ThinQ, the next flagship.

LG’s flagship smartphone is expected to feature a dual connected display. In addition to a foldable device, LG could also showcase its 5G enabled smartphone at MWC. LG would be joining the likes of Oppo, Samsung and Xiaomi who are also expected to unveil their latest smartphone innovations.

Samsung other than unveiling its flagship Galaxy S10 series, is expected to reveal more of its foldable phone. Oppo on the other hand will unveil its unique 10X optical zoom camera technology for phones. Xiaomi which just showed off its foldable phone could see an official unveiling at MWC 2019.

With inputs from IANS.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 17:30 IST