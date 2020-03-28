Justalk to Squad: More apps like Houseparty to cure your lockdown blues

tech

Houseparty is the video calling app everyone’s talking about. Yes, there’s the regulars like WhatsApp, Messenger and Google Duo but since everyone’s bored out of their wits, they’ve moved to Houseparty. The app is currently ranked fourth on App Store in India but it’s topped Google Play Store.

Houseparty lets people easily join rooms (group calls) and leave them whenever they want. It supports up to eight people in one group video call. Users can also play games like Heads Up and Draw My Thing during the video call. If you’ve used House Party and would like to try other similar apps, here’s a list for you.

Justalk

If you have a very big group of friends, then this app is for you as it allows up to 50 members in one call. Other things you can do on Justalk include drawing and sharing doodles, stickers and photos. It also lets you challenge games, and record voice and video calls.

Squad

The unique thing about Squad is that you can screenshare what you’re seeing on your phone during video calls. And you can do this instead of showing your phone. Squad lets you video call up to six people at the same time. This app is available for iPhones and more suited for iOS. It’s available for Android too but in beta so chances are it may not work very well.

Airtime

Airtime is for people who want to co-listen to or co-watch videos in one group. It lets users pull in stuff from apps like YouTube and Spotify and post them in the video call. This can range from texts, videos, music and even photos. Airtime supports up to six people in one video call. Airtime is available on Android and iOS.

Bunch

Bunch is one app that is filled with many games people can play while video calling each other. Bunch has in-app games and access to third party games as well. Some of these games include Draw Party, Trivia Superhighway, Mars Dash and Flappy Lives.