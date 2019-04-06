K-Pop, K-Drama now available on Samsung’s My Galaxy app in India

Samsung brings its home turf’s pop culture to India through My Galaxy apps. Samsung’s My Galaxy app will now host content from K-Dramas and K-Pop music.

Samsung has partnered with KBS Media for some K-Drama titles like ‘Jugglers’, ‘Queen for Seven Days’, and ‘Manhole’. Samsung smartphone users will be able to stream full episodes of these K-Dramas from My Galaxy app. In addition to this, My Galaxy app will also feature over 750 music videos from popular K-Pop groups like EXO, BTS, BTOB, Monsta-X and more.

Commenting on this launch Pramod Mundra, Senior Director of Samsung India said, “We value the interests and taste of our consumers and there is absolutely no doubt about the growing popularity of K-pop culture in India. Keeping in mind the evolving entertainment needs of Indian millennials, we are delighted to bring K-content on our ‘My Galaxy’ App.”

My Galaxy is Samsung’s content hub featuring music videos, movies, TV shows, games and news. Samsung says that My Galaxy app currently has over 20 million users in India. My Galaxy app comes pre-loaded in Samsung smartphones.

In related news, Samsung recently partnered with Indus Bazaar to introduce 12 Indian languages in Galaxy Store. Samsung smartphone users can now access Galaxy Apps Store in 12 Indian languages including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, Assamese, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali and Marathi. It is also available in English.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 14:35 IST