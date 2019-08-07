Karbonn launches 4 new feature phones in India, prices start at Rs 700

tech

Domestic smartphone player Karbonn Mobiles on Wednesday launched four feature phones in India, priced between Rs 700 and Rs 1,000, as part of its KX series. The four phones, named KX3, KX25, KX26 and KX27, would be available for purchase later in August.

“This new series complements our customer-centric strategy to offer utility services without compromising on either style or affordability,” said Pardeep Jain, Managing Director (MD), Karbonn Mobiles.

The Karbonn KX3 model comes with 1.7-inch display, 800 mAh battery, boom box speaker, wireless FM radio with recorder, power saving mode and video-music player. KX25 packs 1,800 mAh battery along with a 2.4-inch display. It has features like FM Radio with recording, LED torch, digital camera and dual SIM card slots.

KX26, on the other hand, has a 1.7-inch display, 1,450 mAh battery, digital camera and video-music player. While KX27 hosts a 1,750 mAh battery, digital camera and Bluetooth.

