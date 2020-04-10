e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 10, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Karnataka Police launch fake news busting website

Karnataka Police launch fake news busting website

The verifying platform has listed a bunch of fake news which recently gained currency and refuted them with detailed explanations.

tech Updated: Apr 10, 2020 07:59 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Bengaluru
Fake news and misinformation around Covid-19 have been spreading rapidly.
Fake news and misinformation around Covid-19 have been spreading rapidly.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Karnataka Police on Thursday launched a dedicated fake news busting website, the state police chief announced.

“Launching now: Karnataka State Police FactCheck - Don’t fall for fake news, factcheck.ksp.gov.in,” tweeted Director General of Police Praveen Sood.

The verifying platform has listed a bunch of fake news which recently gained currency and refuted them with detailed explanations.

Calling out a fake video circulating on social media which claimed that Muslims were purposefully sneezing in the Hazrat Nizamuddin area in Delhi to spread coronavirus, Karnataka police said the video is a malicious message.

“Below post has been found as circulating on social media. It’s a ritual in Sufism and the mosque is not Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah,” explained the police about the video in which more than a 100 Muslims on knees were seen forcefully thrusting themselves downwards as they sneeze.

The platform presented the video as suspicious message/content and followed it up with the verification. Police flagged the fake video for its false captions and suspicious nature. Vishwanath, a social media user thanked police for bringing out the truth and busting fake news.

“Thank you very much because we are blindly believing what we receive on social media,” he said in the comment box on Thursday evening.

Farhana Banu, another user said: “Dear Sir/Madam, thank you so much for clarifying that these videos are fake. Being Muslims we are mentally disturbed by seeing the blacklash by our friends online.”

Tazim Rawat, another social media enthusiast said the clarifications are a big relief as it is becoming very difficult to answer people.

Similarly, other fake news making tall claims and misleading the masses which police busted included ‘Global Corona patient zero had sex with bats’, ‘Muslims licking utensils to spread Coronavirus’, ‘PM announced all India lockdown increased till May 4th’ and ‘Hanta virus is a new virus that spreads human to human’.

Karnataka Police shared at least nine fake news items to show they were false.

Police invited public spirited individuals to submit fake news for verification, asking details such as where he or she saw the fake news, website or app, and gave an option to submit audios, videos and images up to 2 mega bytes size.

“Karnataka State Police has taken this initiative in collaboration with Check4Spam to counter rumours amid the Coronavirus outbreak. The citizens can utilize this portal to verify any suspected news and also upload the content for its verification and clarification,” said the platform.

top news
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
India sets up 1,200 Covid-19 containment zones; Maharashtra tops this list
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
Covid-19 in India: Food prices surge 3 times as supply chain takes a hit
World should brace for worst economic fallout since Great Depression: IMF
World should brace for worst economic fallout since Great Depression: IMF
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Pakistan pledges $3 mn to Saarc Covid-19 Fund proposed by PM Modi. Then, a rider
Coronavirus may not go away in warmer weather, says US report
Coronavirus may not go away in warmer weather, says US report
Respiratory illness study hints at community spread: Experts
Respiratory illness study hints at community spread: Experts
Post lockdown, Indian Railways may colour-code zones
Post lockdown, Indian Railways may colour-code zones
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaHydroxychloroquineCoronavirus DelhiCovid-19Maharashtra Covid-19Donald Trump

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech